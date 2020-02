LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) - Today is the annual Mahoning Valley Cupcake Competition, and this year, bakers range in ages from 8 to 80.

This event features a baking competition comprising professional, amateur and child bakers who will be competing for the title of "Best Cupcake" or the "People's Choice Award." There will also be other honorable mentions, including "Most Creative Flavor Combination," "Most Eye-Catching," "Most Unique Display," and "Chocolatiest Cupcake."