Demonstrators gather at Boardman High School in protest of hair stapling of student

No criminal charges were filed in the case

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Demonstrators are gathered at Boardman High School. They are there in connection with an incident involving a teacher’s aide and special needs student.

The teacher’s aide was accused of stapling a note to a student’s hair after a disagreement over a water bottle. On Friday, the aide resigned reaching an agreement with the Mahoning County Prosecutor to avoid any other criminal charges.

Investigators said evidence showed an “egregious act” of stapling a note to the child’s hair, but that “no puncture wounds were present on the child’s neck, leaving the state without sufficient evidence” to support a criminal assault.

Some in Boardman feel that wasn’t enough.

A school board meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday. Those in support of the student are now collecting and donating cases of water to make sure no student ever goes without.

27 First News will be inside the school board meeting. Watch for updates here and on First News at 10 and 11.