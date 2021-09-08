Demolition will make way for more public parking in downtown Girard

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two buildings in downtown Girard are set to be demolished.

It’s being done to help with urban renewal of the downtown area.

The two buildings are next to each other on West Liberty Street. One was the old Sacchus clothing store and the other was the Ben Franklin Five and Ten.

Both buildings share a common wall deemed unsafe by the city.

The demolition should happen later this month.

“The city council along with the administration, we’ve determined that for us to bring new life into our downtown, some of these structures must go,” said Girard Mayor Jim Melfi.

Mayor Melfi says the new space will be turned into public parking for the downtown area.

