Demolition underway for three buildings in Niles

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Several buildings are coming down at a busy intersection in Niles.

Demolition is already underway on a brick building at the corner of Mahoning Avenue SE and Robbins Avenue. This building is expected to be gone by sometime next week.

Mayor Steve Mientkiewicz said three buildings on the property will be torn down.

He said M&M Demolition has been contracted to do the work for an investor.

Mientkiewicz said no official documentation have been submitted to the city for construction of what will replace the buildings just yet.