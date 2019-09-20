Demolition of Sears continues at Southern Park Mall for DeBartolo Commons

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The demolition at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman is back in action.

The ceremonial start of taking down the former Sears store started September 7.

Friday, crews started taking down Sears Auto Center. Work is expected to be completed by early October.

Then, construction crews will then turn their attention to the main building. That demolition will take several more weeks, with a timeline for completion in December.

By next fall, the former Sears space will be replaced by DeBartolo Commons, a green space featuring a bandstand, athletic field and retail spaces.

