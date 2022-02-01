Editor’s note: This story edits a previous version about the nature of comments by Msgr. Robert Siffrin of the Diocese of Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A church with loads of history in Youngstown is going to stay standing for now.

Members of the Youngstown Design Review Committee voted Tuesday to table requests by the Diocese of Youngstown to tear down the former Welsh Congregational Church and the print shop next to it. That means nothing will be done to the building for at least another month.

Although plans call for the two parcels to be landscaped as green space, committee member Hunter Morrison wanted assurances the land wouldn’t become just a weed-filled lot.

The two parcels sit across from Saint Columba Cathedral.

“I think we would want to see the landscape plan, including the irrigation plan and how this is going to be an enhancement to the cathedral and to the university and not, as Chuck (Chuck Shasho, deputy director of public works) said a neglected vacant lot,” Morrison said.

There had been talk about moving the old church away from its current location but several obstacles stood in the way and by late 2021, the difficult decision to demolish the church was made.

Monsignor Robert Siffrin said Tuesday that the Church had not had a faith community worship there in over 25 years and the building had fallen into disrepair and was infested with rodents, posing a health risk to the surrounding community. Siffrin is the vicar general of the Youngstown Diocese. The Youngstown Diocese owns the building.

“With others in the community, I regret that concrete steps have not been able to be developed to save this structure. And yet, I hope that this effort of community collaboration will continue to be a catalyst for continued dreaming about how we can continue to work together between community organizations to better our community, honor our history in a dignified way, and take concrete and practical steps to build upon that history as we move into the future,” Siffrin said.

The windows and pews were salvaged from the building and are in storage.

Plans for the building and the property it sits on will be discussed again next month at the Youngstown Design Review Committee meeting.