STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Those at New Lease on Life animal rescue are looking for a new location, but before they can find one, they're going to need the community's help.

The rescue has been in its current location for 11 years, but its stay at 2773 E. Midlothian Blvd. will be coming to a close.

"The landlord has decided to sell off all of his properties," said Maria Guyan, director of New Lease on Life.

Guyan said this is a sign that it's time to get their own facility.

"Right now, we're in the funding phase. We realize it's probably going to take a while to get the money that we need," she said.