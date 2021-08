SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Demolition began on Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary in Salem Friday.

The former animal shelter on Depot Road closed a year ago after the animals were found to be in poor condition.

Friday, one building was already torn down and two more are set to be demolished Monday.

Last July, humane agents raided the shelter after finding 200 animals in unhealthy conditions, including 70 dogs and 130 cats.