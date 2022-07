YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- The Youngstown State University skyline is going to be looking different Wednesday.

The demolition started on Tuesday. Parking authorities announced the changes to the corner of Fifth Avenue and Lincoln last year.

YSU is demolishing the deck because of its deterioration. Officials said that the demolition will be completed Wednesday.

Officials also said that the last part of the demolition will be done within the next couple of hours.