YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tokyo House, a longtime Japanese restaurant in the area, is coming down.

Demolition crews began taking the building down Tuesday.

A gas station is supposed to be constructed on the site.

Early this year, Tokyo House’s owners said they were retiring. In June 2018, a car fire damaged the outside of the building.

Crews began clearing the lot for demolition last week and were waiting on the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency to approve the demolition.