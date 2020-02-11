Democrats disheartened by Trump’s budget proposal, which they say would hurt Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – President Trump’s proposed federal budget for 2021 includes some cuts, such as getting rid of a program that could help Lordstown Motors Corporation.

“He can’t say he wants to help us, then not,” Congressman Tim Ryan said in response to Trump’s proposed budget.

The plan includes eliminating the Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing Loan Program, which is designed to get companies like Lordstown Motors Corporation off the ground.

Ryan said the move breaks the promise Trump made when the president told Valley residents to not sell their homes.

“The president has made these promises to our community and yet the very program that can help us get to where we need to be, he’s zeroing it out.”

Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown echoed Ryan’s sentiments.

“President Trump’s budget proposal is yet another betrayal of working families in Ohio,” Brown said. “It’s clear that the president’s agenda leaves working families behind.”

The program had come under criticism from some conservative lawmakers after a solar panel company failed to pay back its loan.

Ryan insists the federal government needs to take risks in order to grow the economy and create jobs.

“If you want to try to dominate an industry of the future like electric vehicles, some people are going to have to take some risks and, again, the government needs to be a partner in that,” he said.

As a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee, Ryan is confident the program will be in the final 2021 budget but he is disappointed the president threatened the creation of jobs in the Valley.

“I think we’ll be able to get the money back in there but, again, it would be nice to have the support of the president on this,” Ryan said.

We also reached out to Senator Rob Portman’s office for comment but he did not respond.

Lordstown Motors has not yet applied for the $200 million loan. It could still get approval in this current budget.

Even without the loan, Lordstown Motors said it will still build the electric trucks in the Valley.