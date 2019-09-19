Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke plans stop in Niles

Democratic presidential candidate former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke answers a question Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, during a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC at Texas Southern University in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke will be in Niles next Wednesday.

He will have a labor roundtable discussion around 3 p.m. at the Mahoning-Trumbull AFL-CIO Labor Council headquarters on North Main Street.

O’Rourke will meet with about 12-15 local labor members in an event that’s not open to the public.

The former Texas Congressman is first going to an event in Pittsburgh on Wednesday before the Niles roundtable and then finishing his day at Kent State University.

Bill Padisak, president of the Mahoning-Trumbull AFL-CIO, said O’Rourke’s visit is not an endorsement, saying he’ll meet with any presidential candidate who comes to town.

Padisak said O’Rourke will likely talk about his campaign and issues facing the area, such as the future of the GM Lordstown plant.