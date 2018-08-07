Democratic lieutenant governor candidate makes stop in Youngstown Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The woman who wants to be Ohio's next lieutenant governor is in town Tuesday.

Democrat Betty Sutton stopped at the Choffin Career and Technical Center in Youngstown Tuesday morning talking about job training.

Sutton and her running mate for governor Richard Cordray are pushing for opportunities that allow students alternatives to a 4-year college degree.

The statewide tour includes stops in Akron, Steubenville and Mansfield.