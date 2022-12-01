YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Mahoning County Democrat Party now has a list of nine names to consider in replacing former Youngstown council member Lauren McNally.

The seat became open after McNally won the November election for the 59th district in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Nine people have applied to replace McNally as 5th Ward councilperson.

The Mahoning County Democratic Party’s central committee members from the 5th ward will meet Jan. 7 to vote on a replacement.

The list of candidates includes: