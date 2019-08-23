Demo to begin on removing Mahoning River dam in Lowellville

The work is being paid for with a $2.3 million state grant

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Work is finally underway to dismantle a dam along the Mahoning River in Lowellville.

The final permits have been approved by the Army Corps of Engineers to dredge a section of the water in the village, and then remove the old concrete dam.

Mayor Jim Iudiciani says the first step will be to install equipment to remove contaminated sediment from the river bed that dates back to when the steel mills dumped waste into the river.

“Once all the dredging’s done, estimated to be 5,700 cubic yards, that will be in an impoundment area that will be de-watered and the water from there will go into our sewage treatment plant in the village and be treated,” he said.

The work is being paid for with a $2.3 million state grant.

After the project is finished later this year, Iudiciani says the village will work to create a recreational area along the river.