Demo preparations begin for removing Struthers dam along Mahoning River

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Preparations are underway in Struthers to demolish the dam along the Mahoning River.

Just up stream from the dam, along the west bank of the river, you can see where trees had been removed to provide access to the dam.

The demolition will begin in May.

It will cost $2 million, with most of the money coming from a steel industry trust fund.

It is part of a process to remove nine dams along the Mahoning River between Warren and Youngstown.

The Lowellville dam has already been removed.