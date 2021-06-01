Demo bill for Anthony’s on the River sent to Youngstown council for vote

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown City Council’s Finance Committee met Tuesday to continue the debate from last summer on whether to pay a demolition company for a building that may or may not have needed to be torn down.

It was August of last year that the city of Youngstown demolished the former Anthony’s on the River building on Oak Hill Avenue near downtown. At the time, council declined to pay the $48,000 demolition fee because council had not approved the demolition. But the fee is still owed, and Mayor Tito Brown is again asking that it be paid.

Councilman Julius Oliver appeared to be against it.

“It’s like how in the world does a building go from having a discussion where hey, where is this on legislation, how do we deal with this, I don’t want this building torn down to being torn down early the next morning,” Oliver said. “There is way too much involved in that for us to go ahead and pay this bill like everything is fine.”

The finance committee voted to send the legislation to pay the demolition bill to council for a vote. The vote will take place Wednesday’s regular meeting.

Council had previously voted to withhold paying the $48,000 cost of the demolition, but in August, the mayor said he and the law director were looking at their legal options to have the bill covered as a “moral obligation.”

The owners of the building later sued the city for demolishing the building without letting them know. They demanded the costs of the demolition.