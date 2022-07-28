WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Just a day after Members of Congress approved a bill to restore pensions for Salaried Retirees of Delphi, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, says he’s pushing to have the exact same measure passed in the Senate. He says he already has the support of his Democratic colleagues.

“Senator Rob Portman supports it, so I am relying on him and I’ll work with him to get every Republican so we can move on this and get it done,” Brown said.

It’s been 13 years since lawmakers passed a bankruptcy bailout of General Motors, but the plan left out tens of thousands of salaried retirees from the parts supplier, including 5,000 in Ohio.

“Bankruptcies, foreclosures and worse. We got a long list of the hardship that was imposed needlessly on Delphi salaried retirees,” said Delphi retiree Tom Rose.

But it wasn’t until after retirees spent millions of their own money suing the government in court and ultimately losing that lawmakers stepped in to act.

“The workers didn’t do anything wrong. Delphi was not particularly well managed, but the workers didn’t do anything wrong, and they are paying the price. That’s wrong and we’ve got to fix it,” Brown said.

With Brown expecting the bill to pass and be signed into law, local retirees including Bruce Gump of Howland are feeling more confident now their efforts will finally pay off.

“It’s gonna mean a tremendous amount to us and families and our whole communities when our pensions come back to us,” Gump said.

