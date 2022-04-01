POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A developer is working on opening and restoring a historic bed and breakfast in Poland. But neighbors have filed complaints about the state of disrepair of the property.



The former Inn at the Green at 500 S. Main Street was originally built in 1876. Developer Mitch Veynovitch purchased the property after it sat empty for several years.

There have been multiple contractors on the project.

Zoning Administrator Timothy Clavin said their goal is to get the property into compliance.

“It was already in a state of disrepair. We’ve had some ongoing issues there. We began working with [the owner]. He has taken significant measures to improve the property but not quite at the pace we would like,” Clavin said.

They’ve accrued almost $1,000 in fines from the village for the work that still needs to be done on the property. Clavin says those fines can be waived if the property gets into compliance.

Hank Zimmerman is the site supervisor for the project and has been working on the property since December. He said the owner plans to have the four-bedroom bed and breakfast open and in compliance by some time in June.

“There had been some problems before I took over, so we’ve kind of had to go through those. Most of the issues have been dealt with. There’s some outside work that needs to be dealt with,” Zimmerman said.



The village said several neighbors have filed complaints about the state of the property. WKBN reached out to neighbors who confirmed complaints have been filed, but nobody wanted to talk on camera.