HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Hermitage announced Wednesday that it has been awarded a grant for a new DEK hockey facility.

According to a press release, the city has been awarded a $231,000 grant from the Commonwealth Finance Authority Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program.

City manager Gary Hinkson said that the funding was made possible by Senator Michele Brooks and Representative Mark Longietti.

The facility will be in the Hermitage Athletic Complex along South Darby Road.

The plan is for the facility to be full-size to accommodate participants of all ages, with spectator seating, lighting and connecting walkways. DEK hockey is similar to street hockey, and players wear regular running shoes rather than skates.

The city initiated the grant application after being approached by DEK hockey supporters who had a petition in support of a facility.

The total cost is estimated to be $272,000, and construction is anticipated in 2023.

Hinkson said the rest of the funding will likely come out of the city’s capital construction fund.

Chelsea Simeon contributed to this report.