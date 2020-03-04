Defense attorneys ask for second competency evaluation in Youngstown murder case

Police said the defendant would lure men to a vacant Youngstown home and then attack them with a machete

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Attorneys for a man accused of beating and stabbing another man to death last year in a vacant East Side Youngstown home have asked for a second competency evaluation in the case.

The request comes after a hearing in the case of Leonard Carter, 31, of Stewart Street, who is charged with aggravated murder for the March 2019 death of 27-year-old Marqueese Shine.

Shine’s body was found in a vacant 771 Valley St. home which later burned to the ground.

Carter had also been charged with felonious assault for two previous attacks in the area. Police said he would lure men to the Valley Street home and then attack them with a machete. He was indicted on the felonious assault charges before a superseding indictment in August charging him with Shine’s murder.

Police found Shine’s body March 27 after a man approached an officer on patrol in the area and said he was attacked in the home. Police investigating his claims found Shine’s body on the second floor.

Carter was charged after tests by the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation found Carter’s DNA on the victim. Police estimate Shine had been dead for about a week before he was found.

Shine had previously been ruled incompetent but his competency was able to be restored. A hearing was to be held Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Anthony D’Apolito, however, defense attorneys have requested a second evaluation be done on Shine.

Judge D’Apolito agreed to the request, so Tuesday’s hearing will be rescheduled.