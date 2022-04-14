(WKBN) – Ali Kooshkabadi was arraigned in Boardman on Thursday. His bond was set at $50,000. He already had a $50,000 bond out of Canfield, all stemming from the same incident on April 2.

David Engler is Kooshkabadi’s defense attorney. He joined the court proceedings by telephone on Thursday because he is recovering from COVID-19. He says the law that his client allegedly violated is problematic and possibly unconstitutional.

“He became well-known for perfecting that procedure… The ability to take a tumor out of someone’s nose so you’re not doing this invasive skull surgery. This is a man who has literally saved hundreds and hundreds of lives,” Engler said.

Once a celebrated neurosurgeon, Kooshkabadi faces a level three felony charge of making a terrorist threat.

“This entire statute was created right after 9/11. It was to deal with terrorism,” Engler said.

It’s a Bush-era law that has been called overly broad in some court proceedings. Enger calls it a crime of words.

“You have to follow that threat up with something realistic that is going to happen, but the ability to actually carry it out isn’t a defense and that’s where the constitutional scholars and the judges have a lot of problems with this,” Engler said.

According to a Boardman police report from April 3, Kooshkabadi tried to purchase a gun at Fin Feather Fur Outfitters but was denied. The report states he claimed staff called him, quote, “racial names.”

“On the form, he writes down his name which is completely mid-eastern and his country of birth, which is Iran… My client says, ‘Well, why did I get turned down?’ and the guy says, ‘Maybe they think you’re with ISIS,'” Engler said.

What happened after that is unclear, but ultimately, Kooshkabadi ended up being charged with making a terrorist threat.

“I’m not sure what the police reports say, what the clerk said next or what the clerk believes he heard… Maybe the clerk was joking but it wasn’t taken that way,” Engler said.

The report says that Kooshkabadi is being treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder. His attorney says the entire incident stemmed from an ongoing divorce.

“I think it’s the name that has caused this intense sort of mode of curiosity. That he’s a surgeon and he lives in a nice Canfield neighborhood,” Engler said.

We still don’t know exactly what happened on April 2 at Fin Feather Fur Outfitters that brought on these terrorism-related charges.

Multiple people from our station have reached out to police from Canfield and Boardman. Reporter Desirae Gostlin personally spoke with prosecutors on Thursday but was declined an interview. We also tried reaching out to Fin Feather Fur Outfitters for comment but their store was already closed when we called.