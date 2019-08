Dabraylin Hawkins is being held on a $1 million bond

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The suspect shot by Liberty police during an attempted bank robbery appeared in court Tuesday.

Dabraylin Hawkins, 23, is accused of walking into the Home Savings on Belmont Avenue last month. Authorities say a police officer and Hawkins then exchanged shots.

Tuesday, Hawkins pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery and felonious assault, among other charges.

He is being held on a $1 million bond.

Hawkins also faces federal charges from the incident.