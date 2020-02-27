Defendant pleads not guilty to charges from reported Brookfield police chase

Edward Hiner is charged with resisting arrest, as well as lanes of travel and headlight violations

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from a reported police chase in Brookfield earlier this month.

Edward Hiner, 28, faces a charge of resisting arrest as well as traffic violations.

Police said on February 11, Hiner led an officer on a chase, which started near the fire station on State Route 7. According to police, Hiner nearly hit another vehicle and later clipped a police cruiser with his car.

An officer took Hiner to the ground after hitting him with a Taser, reporting that Hiner got out of the car and approached him.

Hiner was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center for an evaluation after the incident.

He appeared in court Thursday, where he entered a plea of not guilty. Bond was set, and a psychological evaluation was ordered, according to court records.