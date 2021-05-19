Defendant in Youngstown triple homicide asks for separate trial from co-defendant

Judge Maureen Sweeney has taken the motion under advisement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of two men charged with three counts of aggravated murder in which an infant was killed has asked for a separate trial.

Lou DeFabio, attorney for Taquashon Ray, 25, filed the motion Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court before Judge Maureen Sweeny.

Judge Sweeney said she will take the matter under advisement.

Ray and co-defendant Shainquon Sharpe, also 25, were indicted almost a year after the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting deaths of Edward Morris, 21; Valarica Blair, 19; and their 3-month-old son, Tariq Morris, in a car at Pasadena and Gibson avenues.

DeFabio has asked Judge Sweeney for a new trial because he does not want any statements from Sharpe that might implicate his client, especially if Sharpe chooses not testify, which would deny DeFabio any chance to cross examine him.

Assistant Prosecutor Dawn Cantalamessa said she is opposing the motion.

Police said it appeared Edward Morris was the target of an ambush and Blair and the baby just happened to be with Morris when the ambush was sprung.

Investigators will not comment on a motive.