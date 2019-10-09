Defendant in Youngstown Jewish Community Center threat case pleads not guilty in federal court

Magistrate Judge George Limbert ordered him to remain in custody

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown man pleaded not guilty in federal court to charges he threatened the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

James P. Reardon, 20, entered his plea Wednesday during his arraignment in the U.S. Northern District Court Of Ohio.

Magistrate Judge George Limbert ordered him to remain in custody.

Reardon has been in custody since an August 17 search warrant was served at his home after authorities became aware of a video he posted online in July in which they say he threatened the JCC.

The video has screams and sirens and shows Reardon holding a gun with the caption that the shooter was identified as “local white nationalist Seamus O’Rearedon.”

Seamus is a nod to Reardon’s Irish heritage, authorities said.