Defendant in fatal Youngstown shooting to be held without bond

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The man accused in one of the last homicides of 2018 is going to sit in jail without bond a while longer after appearing in court Tuesday morning.

Lavontae Knight is facing aggravated murder, attempted murder and a slew of other charges.

He's accused of shooting two people in late December. They were found sitting in an SUV at the Shell station at Market Street and West Avondale Avenue.

One of those victims, 37-year-old Trevice Harris, died. The other victim, a woman, recovered from injuries.

Knight will return to court again later this month.