YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown man who was indicted on a charge of having dangerous explosives was taken into custody Tuesday at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

David Sletvold, 39, was given a $20,000 bond at his arraignment on charges of illegal manufacturing or processing of explosive materials, a second-degree felony, and possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony.

Sletvold had been free on a $2,500 recognizance bond since his May 11 arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Austintown following an April 21 traffic stop by Austintown police.

Reports said Sletvold had burns on his face, hands and clothes; and there was black dust covering the inside of the car and fluid on the dashboard and windshield. Reports said Sletvold told police that he made a homemade “firework” that exploded in his car.

Sletvold told police that he used black powder and wick from a candle for the firework, but it exploded when he lit a cigarette.

Sletvold gave police permission to search his car, and they found black powder throughout and a gas tank in the trunk, reports said.