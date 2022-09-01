WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A defendant is facing felony rape charges involving a young victim.

A Trumbull County grand jury returned the indictment against Shane Newton, 31, of Girard, on two counts of rape and two counts of gross sexual imposition charges.

According to the indictment, the victim in the case is a 10-year-old girl, who was 9 at the time of the alleged crime last year.

Thursday, Newton appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas, where bond was set at $500,000. Newton was ordered to have no contact with the alleged victim.

The charges against Newton carry a potential life prison sentence.

Newton is due back in court Sept. 6.