CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.
Troopers were called to Route 11 southbound at mile marker 34 around 8:30 a.m.
OSP said that a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in the other lane.
Troopers said that the victim suffered minor injuries but wasn’t transported to a hospital.
OSP said that the roadway is open.
Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.