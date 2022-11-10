CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN)- Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to an accident where a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in Canfield Thursday morning.

Troopers were called to Route 11 southbound at mile marker 34 around 8:30 a.m.

OSP said that a car hit a deer, causing the deer to hit a motorcyclist in the other lane.

Troopers said that the victim suffered minor injuries but wasn’t transported to a hospital.

OSP said that the roadway is open.

Gerry Ricciutti contributed to this report.