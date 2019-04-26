Declining enrollment prompts 16 teacher layoffs in Austintown schools

Copyright by WKBN - All rights reserved

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - School officials confirmed Thursday that 16 teachers were laid off from the Austintown Local School District.

The decision to lay off the teachers was made at the April 10 board meeting.

The layoffs were requested by Superintendent Vince Colaluca and based on a decrease in enrollment and financial difficulties in the district, according to the minutes of the school board meeting.

The laid-off teachers come from just about every grade except 1st, 2nd and 4th grades.

In addition to the laid-off teachers, four non-teaching positions were eliminated along with 11 non-teaching limited-contract positions.

Hours were also reduced for two non-teaching positions.