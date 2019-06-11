Declaration of disaster emergency issued for West Salem Township

WEST SALEM TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – The West Salem Township Board of Supervisors has issued a declaration of disaster emergency. This comes after damage from recent flooding throughout Mercer County.

“This flooding was the worst that I’ve ever seen. I grew up in Greenville and this is the worst flooding I’ve ever seen. We had such a huge amount of rain in a short period of time,” said West Salem Fire Chief William Brown.

Brown says they had to rescue a man after his car was washed off the road on South Barry Road. He said he was washed about 75 yards into the woods.

That road will remain closed until it can be fixed. North Maysville Road is also closed due to damage from recent storms.

“We had quite a few basements that were flooded. Some people sustained some pretty serious loss,” Brown said.

City officials say the declaration of disaster emergency should help speed up the process to fix the damage.