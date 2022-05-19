YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- FirstEnergy has a proposed plan for high tension power lines in Youngstown.

A decision on the plan is expected Thursday afternoon.

Many people in Youngstown have voiced concerns over this project. Youngstown 1st ward councilman Julius Oliver has called it a slap in the face. The decision will have quite the impact.

The Ohio Power Siting Board will discuss the matter in Columbus. It may approve or reject the idea. The board may also require FirstEnergy to create another plan.

A Youngstown contingent is also expected to be there. FirstEnergy thinks this plan can help downtown Youngstown’s development, while some in the Youngstown community say the lines will be an eyesore.

These lines would run behind the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater under the Market Street Bridge.

They will be next to the Covelli Centre and into the East Side.

The meeting starts at 1:30 p.m. We will update you on any decision that’s made.