(WKBN) — It’s still unclear whether Youngstown Schools CEO Justin Jennings will be considered for the Akron Schools assistant superintendent job.

The Akron School Board held their meeting Monday night where they were in executive session for two hours.

It decided to table the decision on Jennings’ job offer so they could negotiate further.

There is no word on when those additional talks will be or when a decision will be made.

WKBN reached out to Jennings regarding the potential new job but has not yet heard back.