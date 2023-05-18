YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday morning, Mahoning County commissioners met with Mill Creek MetroParks officials and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to discuss the hunting of deer to help with overpopulation.

Commissioners were told by the MetroParks and ODNR that they would not be hunting deer in the parks in Youngstown.

Right now, it’s illegal to hunt and discharge a gun within city limits.

Commissioners were also told that the park is broken down into zones for the hunters and that it wouldn’t be a full eradication of the deer.