Decision delayed on whether or not boarded-up west side Youngstown bar can reopen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – For the second time in a week, the owners of a bar on Youngstown’s west side that the city boarded up have been granted a continuance hearing to determine whether they should be allowed to reopen.

Attorneys for the All City Sports Bar on Mahoning Avenue were granted the continuance Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a hearing for a preliminary injunction.

The city applied for and was granted a temporary restraining order against the bar Aug. 28, which allowed it to board up the bar.

All City Sports Bar was to have a hearing on the temporary restraining order last week, but asked for a continuance then also, which was granted.

Because they asked for a continuance Tuesday, the preliminary injunction the city wanted to keep the bar closed has been granted.

A date for the next hearing hasn’t been set yet.

The city wants the bar shut down because of neighbors’ complaints about large crowds, litter and illegal parking.

Police also say the bar spawns trouble. A man was murdered there in November 2018 and another man was shot on the sidewalk this summer. In the week before the bar was boarded up, police made two gun arrests nearby and a woman driving by was grazed by a bullet from two men shooting at each other.

When the bar was boarded up, police said they found six pounds of marijuana, a gun and a large amount of cash. Charges are pending for the drugs.

