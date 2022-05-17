LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A decision made Tuesday afternoon in Lordstown could very possibly have stopped the construction of a proposed second power plant. It all has to do with water.

The Lordstown Energy Center power plant sits along Route 45 in Lordstown. Just south of it, Bill Siderewicz, owner of Clean Energy Future, wants to spend another billion dollars to build a second plant called the Trumbull Energy Center.

A decision Tuesday by Lordstown’s Board of Public Affairs to not allow the second plant to get its water from Warren instead of Niles will — according to Siderewicz — “stop” the plant from being built.

Board President Kevin Campbell made a motion to allow Warren to provide the water to the new power plant but no one seconded the motion.

The board heard from Mike McNinch of the Mahoning Valley Sanitary District who was opposed to allowing Warren to provide the water and Tony Deley of the Ironworkers Union who was for it.

“If you go with Niles, if you go with MVSD, you are benefiting everybody. All your existing customers, all your future customers, you have a fixed rate. You can go to them. It will keep everybody’s rate as low as possible from today, tomorrow, any time in the future,” said McNinch.

“It just seems common sense to me that you’re throwing another 800-megawatt energy facility out the window, that you as a village have nothing to pay for to get that water in there,” said Deley.

First News was told after the meeting that Lordstown Village Council cannot overrule the Board of Public Affairs and that a decision to allow Warren to provide the water to the new power plant would have to come back through the Board of Public Affairs.

We also talked briefly with Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill who said if the water plan with Warren had been approved, construction of the new power plant would have started mid to late summer.

When asked if Tuesday’s decision would kill the project, Hill answered, “Oh yeah.”