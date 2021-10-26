Decades-old disagreement leads to shooting in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Detectives say a disagreement reaching back to the 1970s resulted in a shooting Monday that wounded a Gordon Avenue man.

John Ellis, 70, of Youngstown, is in the Mahoning County jail on charges of felonious assault and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Ellis was picked up early Tuesday by members of the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force after warrants were issued for his arrest.

Police say the 64-year-old victim is being treated at St. Elizabeth Health Center after he was shot twice in his front yard at about 5:20 p.m. Monday.

Detective Ryan Bloomer said the shooting stems from a disagreement between Ellis and the victim dating back to the 1970s.

Bloomer said he could not get into details about what the disagreement was about or how investigators were able to hone in on Ellis as a suspect.

Bloomer said as far as he is aware, he knows of no issues between Ellis and the victim that warranted a police response.