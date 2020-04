The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed a few roads in Columbiana and Mahoning counties due to flooding and debris on the road

Many of those roads have since been reopened.

Flooding has closed State Route 170 between Carmel Anchor Road and Pancake-Clarkson Road.

In Lawrence County, State Route 288 from the Dollar General to Hickernell Road is closed to all traffic due to a large tree and wires down.