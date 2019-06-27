Debate watch party held in Niles to support Tim Ryan

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – People gathered at Pinetree Plaza in Niles Wednesday night to watch the first Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential election, which included Congressman Tim Ryan.

It was not until 17 minutes into the debate that Ryan had his first chance to speak. When he did, Ryan wanted to remind the country that Youngstown has been dealing with job loss for 40 years.

Ryan mentioned the economy, discussing that losing the GM Lordstown plant cost Youngstown 5,000 jobs.

He said the U.S. needs an industrial policy, the goals of which should include making half of all electric vehicles in the county and to dominate the solar industry.

On Thursday, the Mahoning County Young Democrats and ProgressMV will hold another watch party at Rhine Haus Bier Hall at 40 N. Phelps St. in Youngstown. That begins at 8:30 p.m.