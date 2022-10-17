COITSVILLE TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The debate over what to do with a former pond at the McGuffey Wildlife Preserve in Coitsville continued Monday night.

The William Holmes McGuffey Historical Society says it wants the Mill Creek MetroParks to restore the pond and the dock.

Society President Richard Scarsella reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources about taking over the land. He hopes ODNR will be able to bring back the historic pond that has since grown over.

“Having a state nature preserve in our county would be very prestigious, and they certainly have the wherewithal in terms of funding and personal to maintain the property,” Scarsella said.

The MetroParks said it’s followed the contract since taking over in 1998.

“This agreement never goes with Richard wherever he goes. It just doesn’t quite make it to the commissioners or other places. It just doesn’t make it,” said Lee Frey, Mill Creek MetroParks chair member.

Aaron Young, executive director of the parks, said he’s also been in contact with ODNR, which he said is interested in keeping the property just the way it is.

It would take a vote by the commissioners to change the deed.