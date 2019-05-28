DeBartolo Foundation awards $150K in scholarships Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - More than a dozen local high school graduates will have an easier time paying for their college educations.

Tuesday, $150,000 in scholarships were given to 15 Valley graduates by Denise and John York.

For the last 22 years, the Yorks have continued the tradition started by Denise's father, Edward J. DeBartolo, and a number of his friends to help local students.

Tuesday's recipients were chosen from more than 350 applicants.

The recipients are:

-- Delaney Baber: Struthers

-- Olivia Batton: Ursuline

-- Rachel Burkell: Austintown

-- Chloe Clear: Jackson Milton

-- Zachary Coman: Liberty

-- Laura Denman: Maplewood

-- Megan Drake: United

-- Anna Finocchi: South Range

-- Gannon Fridley: John F. Kennedy

-- Shae Keeley: Southington

-- Abbey Lipinsky: Boardman

-- Harmony Offenburg: Columbiana

-- Kylie Tullis: Leetonia

-- Jaycee Ward: Niles

-- John Zimmerman, IV: Austintown

The Edward J. DeBartolo Memorial Scholarship Foundation has awarded almost $1.2 million in scholarships over 22 years.