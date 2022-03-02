WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The cause of death for a man who died in a fire in Warren was ruled “undetermined” by the Trumbull County coroner.

Daniel Harigan, IV, 49, was found in the debris of a December 2021 garage fire on Griswold St. NE.

Family said Harigan was living in the garage and was running a furniture restoration business out of it.

A fire at the adjacent industrial building spread to the garage.

Trumbull County Coroner Dr. Lawrence D’Amico said the cause and manner of death are “undetermined” following an investigation.