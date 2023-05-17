WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Next month prosecutors and defense counsel will argue pending motions in the case against one of the three suspects charged in connection to a deadly fire in Warren.

Zackary Gurd remains in custody but has been ordered to appear at all hearings wearing civilian clothing.

Gurd, Brendan Daviduk and Patricia Zarlingo are each facing capital murder and other charges stemming from the January 19 fire on Nevada Avenue NW that killed 16-year-old Chassidy Broadstone.

Gurd’s attorneys have filed several motions in the case, including a request to dismiss the part of the indictment that elevates the potential penalty to death if convicted, claiming the death penalty is unconstitutional.

The attorneys also told the court they plan to file motions regarding expert investigators on behalf of the defense.

“Those will be filed in the next week. I just spoke with my co-counsel who has some names, so I can get those motions to the court very soon,” said Attorney Mary Ellen Ditchey.

Gurd will be back in court on June 22 for a pretrial and hearing on the motions. He’s scheduled to stand trial in February 2024.