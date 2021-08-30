Death confirmed in Liberty fire where 2 children were hurt

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Fire officials confirmed Monday that a 4-year-old child has died as a result of injuries sustained in a house fire earlier this month in Liberty.

The child died of smoke inhalation, according to the Summit County Coroner.

Two children were rushed to the hospital at about 4:4 5 a.m. on Aug. 20 after a fire broke out at a house in the 3000 block of Green Acre Drive.

The children were trapped in the triplex. Crews were eventually able to get the children out, but they needed immediate medical attention.

Both were taken to Akron Children’s Hospital.

The state fire marshal said the fire started in the basement, but an exact cause has not been determined.

This report will be updated as more information about the victims is released.