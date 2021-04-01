Dean of YSU’s business college retiring after 26 years

Brien Smith, YSU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the university will start looking for her replacement soon

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After over 26 years as the dean of YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration, Dr. Betty Jo Licata announced her retirement.

“It has been a privilege to serve YSU and the Williamson College of Business Administration,” Licata said in a letter to Smith and YSU President Jim Tressel. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have worked with so many dedicated professionals. Of course, it is working with our students that brings the greatest joy, and I will truly miss watching them grow and succeed.”

Licata will retire on Dec. 31 of this year.

Brien Smith, YSU provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, said the university will start looking for her replacement soon.

“Dr. Licata’s leadership of her college and across the campus and community has been nothing short of astounding,” said Smith. “Her accomplishments are many; her legacy will be widespread and long-standing.”

“Dr. Licata elevated the Williamson College to new heights, recruiting talented faculty, establishing strong partnerships and producing graduates who have gone on to leadership positions across the business spectrum,” Tressel added. “She will be missed; we thank her and wish her well in retirement.”

Licata came to YSU in 1995. Since then, she led the planning and construction of the new Williamson Hall, as well as efforts to gain accreditation by AACSB International.

The college also established its Center for Nonprofit Leadership, the Entrepreneurship Center, Center for Career Management, Student Services Center, Business Leaders Program and Student Leadership Council since Licata took the position.

“We have built a College of Business that is committed to innovative programs that engage our students and impact the regional community, and I am confident the faculty and staff will continue to propel the college forward,” Lacata said.