WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Voltage Valley is expected to make a huge difference in the world. The Mahoning Valley is already a center for energy technology solutions.

Sweeney Chevrolet Buick GMC plugged-in to BRITE Energy Innovators, by donating $10,000. The money will help support entrepreneurs at the energy tech incubator. It works to find energy developments in more than just transportation, but Sweeney feels the work being done in Warren will lead to big things in the electric vehicle industry and help Mahoning Valley’s success.

“This partnership represents an optimism and commitment to our shared future in EV leadership in the state of Ohio and in the Valley,” said Alexa Sweeney.

BRITE President and CEO Rick Stockburger said the local support is very important.

“When you see us raising funds, especially like the state and federal dollars, that’s fantastic but, but we have to match that with local dollars. Donations like this turn a dollar into two dollars for us as an organization,” he said.

BRITE is the only energy incubator in Ohio. It works to find revolutionary energy solutions, which will help build a stronger economy.