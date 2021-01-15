Deal to build condos in Lowellville also paves way for development along Mahoning River

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A three-way deal between the village of Lowellville, the Lowellville schools and a developer means condos are coming to the small community.

The deal also puts in place a way to develop property along the Mahoning River.

Lowellville is a community of 1,200 people living in mostly older, two-story homes. But before the year is over, developer Sam Pitzulo — who grew up in Lowellville — is going to use a plot of land called Old School Park to build 18 single-story condos.

“It was the perfect place. It’s accessible to everything. The sidewalks — you can walk anywhere in town,” Pitzulo said.

“But we see this as a stepping stone in the right direction,” said Lowellville Mayor Jim Iudiciani.

Iudiciani says the Lowellville School Board owns the land and has agreed to sell it to the village for $23,000. The village has agreed to also pay $50,000 to pave two of the school’s parking lots.

The village will then give the land to Pitzulo for the condos and in return, Pitzulo will give the city two buildings he owns along the Mahoning River so the city can develop them into condos, restaurants and possibly offices and retail space.

“I hear there’s other investors that are looking to do things on the river so I’m kind of getting out of the way. That’s probably the best way to say it, getting out of the way. This is what I do all the time, building houses and stuff like that,” Pitzulo said.

“They’re seeing this as another opportunity and they want to know how to get into the game in Lowellville, Ohio,” Iudiciani said.

One developer plans to use the sandstone foundation of one building to build a restaurant that would hang over the river with a rooftop bar.

“The same developer is looking at another four to five story development. Parking underneath, retail offices maybe, condos or Airbnbs,” Iudiciani said.

Pitzulo says he has already sold four of the condos. If you’re interested, there are two meetings Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. at Lowellville City Hall.