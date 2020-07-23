Deal reached in animal neglect case involving Alchemy Acres

The owners of Alchemy Acres agreed to surrender all of their animals as part of the deal

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A deal has been reached in the case against Alchemy Acres Animal Sanctuary after humane agents seized several animals, reporting they were in “filthy, unhealthy” environment.

The owners agreed to surrender all of their animals, and charges will be filed against them for companion animal neglect. The agreement has them pleading no contest and being placed on probation.

Earlier this month, humane officials raided the facilities just south of Salem. They reported finding about 200 animals in unhealthy conditions.

Thursday’s deal was made during a probable cause hearing in court.

