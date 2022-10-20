CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The meeting to decide if Canfield’s Cardinal Joint Fire District would again provide ambulance service to Boardman took place late Thursday afternoon in a conference room at Canfield’s Fire Station No. 2.

Afterward, Rich Russo, chairman of the Cardinal Board of Trustees, said it was a discussion on how the two departments could help each other.

“How we could respond to Boardman. How Boardman could give us mutual aid with ambulance service. We have a lot of good things in the works and we might come to a solution here soon,” Russo said.

The meeting was necessitated after Canfield announced last week it would no longer provide ambulance service to Boardman, except in mass casualty incidents, citing increasing call volume.

Boardman contracts with Lane Ambulance Service but used Canfield and other surrounding communities as backup. As of Thursday, Canfield is still not providing backup ambulance service to Boardman.

“No solution today,” Russo said. “But hopefully, we’ll have a decision in the near future. We really can’t talk about what’s on the table. I think it’s going to work out well, though. Just have a little faith in us, and I think everything will work out good.”

The Cardinal Joint Fire District Board of Trustees and Boardman trustees both have meetings next week where the ambulance service issue will likely be discussed. And while Russo won’t say what’s on the table, he will say Boardman has to come with something.

“We need something. We need a mutual agreement, something like that. We’re going to work it out,” he said.

Last week, the day after Canfield’s announcement, Poland reiterated it too would not be providing non-life-threatening ambulance service to Boardman. They also cited high call volume.

Boardman Administrator Jason Loree had hoped to meet with Poland officials as well but so far nothing’s been scheduled.